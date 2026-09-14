PSU bank FD rates remain below 7%: SBI, PNB, BoB, Bank of India compared; what's the best you can get

Indian Overseas Bank also offers a maximum regular rate of 6.60% for 444 days.
One-year rates: Bank of India and IOB lead
For investors specifically looking at a one-year FD, Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank offer the highest rate among these PSU lenders at 6.50%. Bank of Baroda, PNB and SBI offer 6.25% for one-year deposits.
This means an investor putting ₹5 lakh into a one-year FD at 6.50% would earn roughly ₹32,500 in simple annual interest, compared with ₹31,250 at 6.25%, before taxes and assuming the quoted rate for the full year.
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|Deposit amount
|At 6.50%: BOI/IOB
|At 6.25%: BoB/PNB/SBI
|₹50,000
|₹3,250
|₹3,125
|₹1 lakh
|₹6,500
|₹6,250
|₹2 lakh
|₹13,000
|₹12,500
|₹5 lakh
|₹32,500
|₹31,250
Private and small finance banks offer more
The gap becomes more visible when PSU banks are compared with private and small finance banks. IDFC First Bank offers a maximum regular rate of 7.10%, while Bandhan Bank offers 7.45% and Yes Bank 7.25% on select tenures.
Small finance banks are considerably more aggressive. Jana Small Finance Bank offers up to 8%, Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8%, Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.25%, Ujjivan 7.80%, Utkarsh 8.10% and Unity Small Finance Bank 8%.
NBFCs also sit above most PSU banks on their top rates. Shriram Finance offers up to 7.50%, Mahindra Finance 7.45% and Bajaj Finance 7.40% for regular depositors on specified tenures.
FD rates: PSU vs private vs small finance banks
|Bank
|Category
|Highest rate (Regular)
|Tenure
|1-year rate
|Highest rate (Senior Citizen)
|Senior tenure
|Bank of Baroda
|PSU
|6.75%
|555 days
|6.25%
|7.25%
|555 days
|Bank of India
|PSU
|6.70%
|3 years
|6.50%
|7.45%
|3 years
|PNB
|PSU
|6.60%
|444 days
|6.25%
|7.10%
|444 days
|SBI
|PSU
|6.45%
|444 days
|6.25%
|7.05%
|444 days
|Indian Overseas Bank
|PSU
|6.60%
|444 days
|6.50%
|7.10%
|444 days
|IDFC First Bank
|Private
|7.10%
|—
|—
|7.60%
|—
|Bandhan Bank
|Private
|7.45%
|—
|—
|7.95%
|—
|Yes Bank
|Private
|7.25%
|—
|—
|7.75%
|—
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|Small finance
|8.00%
|—
|—
|8.50%
|—
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|Small finance
|8.25%
|—
|—
|8.50%
|—
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|Small finance
|7.80%
|—
|—
|8.30%
|—
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|Small finance
|8.10%
|—
|—
|8.60%
|—
|Bajaj Finance
|NBFC
|7.40%
|—
|—
|7.75%
|—
|Shriram Finance
|NBFC
|7.50%
|—
|—
|8.00%
|—
|Mahindra Finance
|NBFC
|7.45%
|—
|—
|7.80%
|—
Senior citizens get a higher rate
The difference narrows somewhat for senior citizens, who receive additional interest across the PSU lenders. Bank of India offers the highest maximum rate among the five at 7.45%, followed by Bank of Baroda at 7.25%, while SBI offers up to 7.05%. PNB and Indian Overseas Bank offer maximum rates of 7.10%.
For conservative investors, therefore, PSU-bank FDs may not offer the highest headline yield, but they remain relevant for those prioritising bank profile and predictable fixed-income returns. The key is to compare tenure-specific rates rather than simply chasing the highest advertised number, since the maximum rate at each lender may apply only to a particular maturity.
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