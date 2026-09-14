PSU bank FD rates remain below 7%: SBI, PNB, BoB, Bank of India compared; what's the best you can get

Indian Overseas Bank also offers a maximum regular rate of 6.60% for 444 days.

One-year rates: Bank of India and IOB lead

For investors specifically looking at a one-year FD, Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank offer the highest rate among these PSU lenders at 6.50%. Bank of Baroda, PNB and SBI offer 6.25% for one-year deposits.

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This means an investor putting ₹5 lakh into a one-year FD at 6.50% would earn roughly ₹32,500 in simple annual interest, compared with ₹31,250 at 6.25%, before taxes and assuming the quoted rate for the full year.

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Deposit amount At 6.50%: BOI/IOB At 6.25%: BoB/PNB/SBI ₹50,000 ₹3,250 ₹3,125 ₹1 lakh ₹6,500 ₹6,250 ₹2 lakh ₹13,000 ₹12,500 ₹5 lakh ₹32,500 ₹31,250

Private and small finance banks offer more

The gap becomes more visible when PSU banks are compared with private and small finance banks. IDFC First Bank offers a maximum regular rate of 7.10%, while Bandhan Bank offers 7.45% and Yes Bank 7.25% on select tenures.

Small finance banks are considerably more aggressive. Jana Small Finance Bank offers up to 8%, Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8%, Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.25%, Ujjivan 7.80%, Utkarsh 8.10% and Unity Small Finance Bank 8%.

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NBFCs also sit above most PSU banks on their top rates. Shriram Finance offers up to 7.50%, Mahindra Finance 7.45% and Bajaj Finance 7.40% for regular depositors on specified tenures.

FD rates: PSU vs private vs small finance banks

Bank Category Highest rate (Regular) Tenure 1-year rate Highest rate (Senior Citizen) Senior tenure Bank of Baroda PSU 6.75% 555 days 6.25% 7.25% 555 days Bank of India PSU 6.70% 3 years 6.50% 7.45% 3 years PNB PSU 6.60% 444 days 6.25% 7.10% 444 days SBI PSU 6.45% 444 days 6.25% 7.05% 444 days Indian Overseas Bank PSU 6.60% 444 days 6.50% 7.10% 444 days IDFC First Bank Private 7.10% — — 7.60% — Bandhan Bank Private 7.45% — — 7.95% — Yes Bank Private 7.25% — — 7.75% — Jana Small Finance Bank Small finance 8.00% — — 8.50% — Suryoday Small Finance Bank Small finance 8.25% — — 8.50% — Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Small finance 7.80% — — 8.30% — Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Small finance 8.10% — — 8.60% — Bajaj Finance NBFC 7.40% — — 7.75% — Shriram Finance NBFC 7.50% — — 8.00% — Mahindra Finance NBFC 7.45% — — 7.80% —

Senior citizens get a higher rate

The difference narrows somewhat for senior citizens, who receive additional interest across the PSU lenders. Bank of India offers the highest maximum rate among the five at 7.45%, followed by Bank of Baroda at 7.25%, while SBI offers up to 7.05%. PNB and Indian Overseas Bank offer maximum rates of 7.10%.

For conservative investors, therefore, PSU-bank FDs may not offer the highest headline yield, but they remain relevant for those prioritising bank profile and predictable fixed-income returns. The key is to compare tenure-specific rates rather than simply chasing the highest advertised number, since the maximum rate at each lender may apply only to a particular maturity.

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