₹19,416 cr bought, ₹10,963 cr sold: Where top flexicap funds put money in August

The buying was led by a mix of large established companies and newer portfolio additions. HDFC Bank saw the biggest increase in exposure at ₹980 crore, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra at ₹836 crore and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries at ₹556 crore.

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Biggest increased exposures

Stock Increased exposure HDFC Bank ₹980 crore Mahindra & Mahindra ₹836 crore Sun Pharma ₹556 crore Lenskart Solutions ₹334 crore ICICI Prudential AMC ₹330 crore

Fresh buying was particularly notable in UltraTech Cement, which received ₹988 crore from the funds. DLF and Life Insurance Corporation of India followed, with fresh purchases of ₹947 crore and ₹933 crore, respectively.

Biggest fresh buys

Stock Fresh buy UltraTech Cement ₹988 crore DLF ₹947 crore LIC ₹933 crore

The sectoral flows indicate where fund managers deployed capital during the month. Pharmaceuticals recorded the highest net inflow at ₹1,498 crore, followed by realty at ₹1,082 crore and capital markets at ₹1,022 crore. Retailing, healthcare services and cement were among other sectors that attracted sizeable inflows.

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Sector-wise net inflows

Sector Net inflow Pharmaceuticals ₹1,498 crore Realty ₹1,082 crore Capital Markets ₹1,022 crore Retailing ₹799 crore Healthcare Services ₹644 crore Electrical Equipment ₹547 crore

The selling activity, meanwhile, was concentrated in several financial, automobile and energy names. Power Finance Corporation recorded the largest reduction at ₹605 crore, followed by ICICI Bank at ₹587 crore and Maruti Suzuki India at ₹434 crore.

Biggest reduced exposures

Stock Reduced exposure Power Finance Corporation ₹605 crore ICICI Bank ₹587 crore Maruti Suzuki India ₹434 crore HDFC Bank ₹310 crore Bank of Baroda ₹296 crore

At the sector level, petroleum products saw the highest net outflow at ₹425 crore, followed by IT software at ₹270 crore and oil at ₹244 crore.

Among complete exits, Cyient led with ₹400 crore, followed by ICICI Lombard General Insurance at ₹242 crore and Indian Oil Corporation at ₹235 crore.

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The August moves therefore point to active portfolio rotation rather than a uniform risk-on or risk-off approach, with flexicap funds simultaneously adding to select growth-oriented sectors and trimming exposure to others.