₹19,416 cr bought, ₹10,963 cr sold: Where top flexicap funds put money in August

The buying was led by a mix of large established companies and newer portfolio additions. HDFC Bank saw the biggest increase in exposure at ₹980 crore, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra at ₹836 crore and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries at ₹556 crore.
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Biggest increased exposures
|Stock
|Increased exposure
|HDFC Bank
|₹980 crore
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|₹836 crore
|Sun Pharma
|₹556 crore
|Lenskart Solutions
|₹334 crore
|ICICI Prudential AMC
|₹330 crore
Fresh buying was particularly notable in UltraTech Cement, which received ₹988 crore from the funds. DLF and Life Insurance Corporation of India followed, with fresh purchases of ₹947 crore and ₹933 crore, respectively.
Biggest fresh buys
|Stock
|Fresh buy
|UltraTech Cement
|₹988 crore
|DLF
|₹947 crore
|LIC
|₹933 crore
The sectoral flows indicate where fund managers deployed capital during the month. Pharmaceuticals recorded the highest net inflow at ₹1,498 crore, followed by realty at ₹1,082 crore and capital markets at ₹1,022 crore. Retailing, healthcare services and cement were among other sectors that attracted sizeable inflows.
Sector-wise net inflows
|Sector
|Net inflow
|Pharmaceuticals
|₹1,498 crore
|Realty
|₹1,082 crore
|Capital Markets
|₹1,022 crore
|Retailing
|₹799 crore
|Healthcare Services
|₹644 crore
|Electrical Equipment
|₹547 crore
The selling activity, meanwhile, was concentrated in several financial, automobile and energy names. Power Finance Corporation recorded the largest reduction at ₹605 crore, followed by ICICI Bank at ₹587 crore and Maruti Suzuki India at ₹434 crore.
Biggest reduced exposures
|Stock
|Reduced exposure
|Power Finance Corporation
|₹605 crore
|ICICI Bank
|₹587 crore
|Maruti Suzuki India
|₹434 crore
|HDFC Bank
|₹310 crore
|Bank of Baroda
|₹296 crore
At the sector level, petroleum products saw the highest net outflow at ₹425 crore, followed by IT software at ₹270 crore and oil at ₹244 crore.
Among complete exits, Cyient led with ₹400 crore, followed by ICICI Lombard General Insurance at ₹242 crore and Indian Oil Corporation at ₹235 crore.
The August moves therefore point to active portfolio rotation rather than a uniform risk-on or risk-off approach, with flexicap funds simultaneously adding to select growth-oriented sectors and trimming exposure to others.