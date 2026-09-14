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₹19,416 cr bought, ₹10,963 cr sold: Where top flexicap funds put money in August

₹19,416 cr bought, ₹10,963 cr sold: Where top flexicap funds put money in August

Top 23 flexicap funds stepped up buying in August, deploying ₹19,416 crore across stocks, while selling ₹10,963 crore. Pharma, realty and capital markets attracted the biggest inflows, while petroleum products and IT software saw heavy selling.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 5:35 AM IST
₹19,416 cr bought, ₹10,963 cr sold: Where top flexicap funds put money in AugustHDFC Bank saw the biggest increase in exposure at ₹980 crore, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra at ₹836 crore and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries at ₹556 crore.

Top 23 flexicap funds made significant portfolio changes in August, with net purchases of ₹19,416 crore against ₹10,963 crore of sales. The flows show a clear preference for pharmaceuticals, realty and capital markets, while petroleum products and IT software saw the sharpest outflows.

Top flexicap funds increased exposure to 188 stocks worth ₹11,049 crore and made fresh purchases in another 93 stocks worth ₹8,367 crore during August, according to FinAlpha data. On the selling side, exposure to 153 stocks was reduced by ₹7,707 crore, while 76 stocks worth ₹3,256 crore were completely exited.

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The buying was led by a mix of large established companies and newer portfolio additions. HDFC Bank saw the biggest increase in exposure at ₹980 crore, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra at ₹836 crore and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries at ₹556 crore.

MUST READ: Equity mutual fund inflows rise 19% to Rs 29,315 crore in August; SIPs hit record high

Biggest increased exposures

Stock Increased exposure
HDFC Bank ₹980 crore
Mahindra & Mahindra ₹836 crore
Sun Pharma ₹556 crore
Lenskart Solutions ₹334 crore
ICICI Prudential AMC ₹330 crore

Fresh buying was particularly notable in UltraTech Cement, which received ₹988 crore from the funds. DLF and Life Insurance Corporation of India followed, with fresh purchases of ₹947 crore and ₹933 crore, respectively.

Biggest fresh buys

Stock Fresh buy
UltraTech Cement ₹988 crore
DLF ₹947 crore
LIC ₹933 crore

The sectoral flows indicate where fund managers deployed capital during the month. Pharmaceuticals recorded the highest net inflow at ₹1,498 crore, followed by realty at ₹1,082 crore and capital markets at ₹1,022 crore. Retailing, healthcare services and cement were among other sectors that attracted sizeable inflows.

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Sector-wise net inflows

Sector Net inflow
Pharmaceuticals ₹1,498 crore
Realty ₹1,082 crore
Capital Markets ₹1,022 crore
Retailing ₹799 crore
Healthcare Services ₹644 crore
Electrical Equipment ₹547 crore

The selling activity, meanwhile, was concentrated in several financial, automobile and energy names. Power Finance Corporation recorded the largest reduction at ₹605 crore, followed by ICICI Bank at ₹587 crore and Maruti Suzuki India at ₹434 crore.

Biggest reduced exposures

Stock Reduced exposure
Power Finance Corporation ₹605 crore
ICICI Bank ₹587 crore
Maruti Suzuki India ₹434 crore
HDFC Bank ₹310 crore
Bank of Baroda ₹296 crore

At the sector level, petroleum products saw the highest net outflow at ₹425 crore, followed by IT software at ₹270 crore and oil at ₹244 crore.

Among complete exits, Cyient led with ₹400 crore, followed by ICICI Lombard General Insurance at ₹242 crore and Indian Oil Corporation at ₹235 crore.

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The August moves therefore point to active portfolio rotation rather than a uniform risk-on or risk-off approach, with flexicap funds simultaneously adding to select growth-oriented sectors and trimming exposure to others.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Sep 14, 2026 5:35 AM IST
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