Quote of the Day by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: ‘I don't think Indian e-commerce companies have an evolved business model’      

Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

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Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (1960-2022) was a legendary Indian billionaire investor and stock trader often referred to as the “Big Bull” of India or the “Indian Warren Buffett”. He was a qualified Chartered Accountant who transformed a modest ₹5,000 investment in 1985 into a multibillion-dollar portfolio.

At the time of his passing in August 2022, his net worth was estimated at $5.80 billion, making him one of the richest people in India. Shortly before his death, he co-founded Akasa Air, a low-cost Indian airline.

His portfolio was famous for long-term “multibagger” stocks, most notably Titan Company, where his early bet grew 400x over two decades.

He was a steadfast optimist regarding India's economic growth, famously stating, “The future of India is brighter than the sun”.

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When was this quote said by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made this specific statement in December 2014 during a media interview.

He expanded significantly on this scepticism in February 2016 at the Retail Leadership Summit. During that event, he famously shared a stage with Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal and retail tycoon Kishore Biyani.

What does this quote mean?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s critique meant that early Indian e-commerce companies were relying on artificial, investor-funded growth rather than building self-sustaining, profitable operations. From his perspective as a traditional value investor, a truly "evolved" business model must generate positive cash flow and prove its long-term viability through organic demand. Instead, these platforms were using billions of dollars in venture capital to heavily discount products, essentially "buying" customer loyalty.

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Jhunjhunwala argued that this strategy created a false illusion of success; because the unit economics were deeply flawed and platforms lost money on nearly every transaction, the businesses remained entirely dependent on continuous cash injections.