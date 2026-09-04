OTT releases this week (August 31- Sept 06): 'Dhamaal 4', 'GDN', 'Gandhari' and more to watch this weekend

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Dhamaal 4

The latest instalment in the popular Dhamaal franchise brings back its signature combination of comedy, chaos and adventure. The story revolves around a century-old hidden treasure that sends a group of greedy and eccentric characters on a dangerous hunt. As they chase the fortune, their journey turns into a series of hilarious situations and unexpected complications.

Release Date: September 4, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Gandhari

Taapsee Pannu headlines Gandhari, an action thriller about a mother pushed to the edge after a violent attack leaves her blind and her young daughter is kidnapped. Set in the fictional town of Joypurra, the film follows her transformation as she takes on a dangerous child-trafficking network. The story combines revenge, emotion and high-stakes action.

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Release Date: September 3, 2026

Platform: Netflix

GDN

R Madhavan’s GDN is a biographical drama based on the life of celebrated Indian inventor and industrialist G.D. Naidu. The film follows Naidu’s journey of innovation, his pursuit of technological progress and the challenges he faced while trying to turn his ambitious ideas into reality.

Release Date: September 4, 2026

Platform: Netflix

The Gentlemen Season 2

Netflix's stylish crime drama The Gentlemen returns with its second season, continuing the story of Eddie Horniman and the dangerous world he becomes part of after inheriting his family's estate. The new season promises more criminal rivalries, dark humour, betrayals and power struggles as Eddie's position in the underworld becomes increasingly complicated.

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Release Date: September 3, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Unmadham

Unmadham is a Malayalam psychological crime thriller centred on a police constable haunted by his past. When he becomes involved in a long-forgotten unsolved case, he begins uncovering secrets that force him to question his own beliefs and confront uncomfortable truths. The film promises a tense mix of mystery, crime and psychological drama.

Release Date: September 4, 2026

Platform: SonyLIV

Jagamae Sangeetham

This Telugu family drama is set in the temple town of Vaikuntapuram along the Godavari River. The series follows Balu, a gifted Carnatic music prodigy struggling to live up to his grandfather's musical legacy. His life changes after he meets Kavitha, a pop star from a completely different musical world, forcing him to choose between tradition and his own artistic identity.

Release Date: September 4, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

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The Grand Tour Season 7

The Grand Tour returns with a completely new presenting trio after Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May's departure. James Engelsman, Thomas Holland and Francis Bourgeois take over the driving seats for a six-episode season packed with cars, road trips, challenges and motoring adventures. The new season marks a major change for the long-running Amazon series while retaining its signature mix of humour, high-speed challenges and automotive entertainment.

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Release Date: September 4, 2026

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Earle Meets World

Earle Meets World gives viewers an unfiltered look at the life of social media star Alix Earle as she navigates fame, family, relationships and her growing career. The reality series follows Earle through personal and professional changes, while also touching on the controversies and relationships that have shaped her public image. The eight-episode series promises a behind-the-scenes look at the influencer's life beyond social media.

Release Date: September 4, 2026

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Court

The Court is a Tamil courtroom drama centred on Yazhini, a determined young lawyer who lives with a speech stammer. Her biggest challenge arrives when she finds herself on the opposite side of a high-stakes legal battle involving her celebrated lawyer father. The series explores justice, family rivalry and professional ambition as Yazhini fights to prove herself in the courtroom.

Release Date: September 4, 2026

Where to Watch: JioHotstar