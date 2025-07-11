Radhika Yadav aspired to become a social media influencer like Elvish Yadav

The young tennis player, Radhika Yadav, who was murdered by her father, aspired to become a social media influencer. She was reportedly inspired by another popular content creator from her village – Elvish Yadav. She wanted to achieve fame as a content creator, like Yadav.

According to ACP Yashwant, Radhika’s father, Deepak Yadav, who shot her dead, spent over Rs 2.5 crore on her tennis training. After an injury sidelined her from tennis, she reportedly told her father that she has enough content ideas in her mind to make it work as a creator. She reportedly was confident about earning through her content as well.

She often took her mother along while shooting reels and aspired to make it big as a content creator. Radhika had promised her family she would never do anything that would bring them shame.

However, the investigators have found out that her social media accounts were deleted. They are trying to ascertain who deleted the accounts. ACP Yashwant said, “We are also probing whether any other family member was involved in the murder.” “The girl always consulted her family before making any decisions. The father was mentally disturbed due to repeated taunts about living on her income,” he said.

The ACP revealed that Deepak Yadav had been mentally disturbed for the past 15 days due to taunts from villagers accusing him of living off his daughter’s earnings. Deepak had isolated himself and remained under mental stress during this period before allegedly committing the crime, the officer said.

Deepak Yadav confessed to the shooting during an on-spot interrogation by the Gurugram police. Authorities said Deepak was upset over Radhika continuing to run her tennis academy despite his objections.

The shooting occurred at the family home while Radhika was preparing a meal for her mother in the kitchen. Kuldeep Yadav, Radhika's uncle, filed the initial complaint and expressed shock, saying he had no prior indication of such an intention from Deepak. Kuldeep also mentioned that Deepak's revolver, which was used in the crime, was known to the family. The police have seized the revolver along with forensic evidence.

Manju Yadav, Radhika's mother, said she was lying in her room due to fever and only heard the gunshots. After hearing the shots, Kuldeep and his son Piyush found Radhika critically injured in the kitchen, having been shot three times.