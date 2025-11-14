Raghopur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: High-stakes battle for Tejashwi Yadav as early trends awaited

One of the most highly anticipated contests in this election is that of Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, against the BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav. Voting in this seat took place on November 6 as part of the first phase of polling, with an overall turnout of 68.90 per cent.

Whether Tejashwi will be able to retain his stronghold or will BJP's Satish Yadav spring a surprise remains to be seen. Tejashwi is likely to face an uphill challenge in this seat due to his poor track record of delivering on promises he has made to the voters. The early trends for Raghopur will be in soon.

The seat, located in the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency, has historically been a stronghold of the Yadav family. Barring the 2010 setback, the seat has remained a bastion for Lalu Prasad Yadav's family. The constituency features over 31 per cent of Yadavs, 18.56 per cent of Scheduled Caste voters, and 3.3 per cent Muslim voters.

Not only because of its demographics, Raghopur is also a critical constituency because of its proximity to Bihar's capital, Patna. Raghopur also holds the record of electing two chief ministers -- Lalu Prasad Yadav (1995 and 2000) and his wife Rabri Devi (2000 by-election and twice in 2005), and a deputy CM -- Tejashwi Yadav (2015 and 2020).

The constituency has also elected 3 Union Ministers -- Ram Vilas Paswan, his son Chirag Paswan, and Ram Vilas Paswan's younger brother Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Bihar exit polls 2025

The Axis My India poll predicted a close fight between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, as it gave 121-141 seats to the ruling alliance and 98-118 to the Mahagathbandhan. Other pollsters, however, gave varying predictions.

Today's Chanakya gave 160 seats to the NDA and 77 to the Mahagathbandhan, with a margin of 12 seats on either side. People's Insight gave 133-148 seats to the NDA and 87-102 to the Mahagathbandhan, whereas P-Marq gave 147-167 seats to the NDA and 80-98 to the Mahagathbandhan.

What happened in 2020?

In 2020, it was a direct contest between the RJD and the BJP. Tejashwi won comfortably with 97,404 votes and a vote percentage of 48.74%. BJP's Satish Kumar was a second with 59,230 votes and a vote percentage of 29.64%.