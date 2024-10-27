Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over Bandra stampede: 'Latest example of crumbling infrastructure'

Hours after the stampede at Bandra Terminus where nine people were injured, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted the Centre over what he called 'crumbling infrastructure' in the country. He said inaugurations and publicity are good only when there is a foundation behind them that actually works to serve the public.

"When people lose their lives and bridges, platforms or statues start collapsing after the ribbon is cut, due to lack of maintenance and neglect of public property, it is a matter of serious concern," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The recent stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus station is the latest example of India's crumbling infrastructure," he said, adding that the Balasore train accident in June last year claimed the lives of 300 people, but instead of compensating the victims, the BJP government had entangled them in a long legal battle.

उद्घाटन और प्रचार तभी अच्छे हैं जब उनके पीछे ऐसी बुनियाद हो जो जनता की सेवा के लिए असल में काम करे। जब सार्वजनिक संपत्ति के रख-रखाव के अभाव और उपेक्षा के कारण लोगों की जान जाने लगे और पुल, प्लेटफार्म या मूर्तियां रिबन काटने के साथ ही गिरने लगें, तो यह गंभीर चिंता का विषय है।



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 27, 2024

Gandhi also referred to the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg. The statue was unveiled only in December 2023. "Just think, when even the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj falls down in just 9 months, it clearly means that the intention was only publicity - there was no respect for Shivaji Maharaj in this, nor was the safety of the public taken into consideration," he said.

The former Congress chief said the country needs international-class infrastructure that also takes into account the local needs of the poor – "that makes business easier, travel easier and keeps people safe". "India is capable and competent - we just need an effective and transparent system aimed at public service and focused on laying the foundation for a strong future for the country."

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut targeted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the stampede, claiming he was too busy with the bullet train project while passengers in Mumbai were being ignored. "The railway minister is too involved with the bullet train project and people are left to die because of the poor infrastructure as the railway minister is disconnected with their problems," he said while speaking to reporters.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has imposed a temporary restriction on the sale of platform tickets at major stations to reduce festival crowding. The move comes after nine people were injured at the Bandra Terminus while trying to board a train to Gorakhapur in Uttar Pradesh. They were injured at 2:45 am while trying to enter the unreserved Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express when it was entering platform number 1 from the yard ahead of its scheduled departure at 5:10 am.