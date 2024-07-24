Rahul Gandhi to meet farmer leaders today, may discuss Private Member's Bill on their demands: Report

Rahul Gandhi, Rae Bareli MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, will meet with a delegation of seven farmer leaders on Wednesday at around 11 am in the Parliament. The farmer leaders may request Gandhi to introduce a private member bill addressing their long-standing demands, newswire ANI reported citing sources.

Leaders from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Monday announced their intentions to burn effigies of the Modi government nationwide and initiate a fresh protest demanding the legalisation of the minimum support price (MSP) guarantee.

This protest will include a "long march" in support of private bills proposed by the opposition. This announcement was made during a press conference in Delhi.

Furthermore, the protesting farmers will conduct a tractor rally across the nation on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. They also plan to burn copies of the new criminal laws.

During the press conference, leaders from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha also mentioned that the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march will reach its 200-day mark on August 31, and urged people to gather at Khanauri, Shambhu, and other locations on the Punjab and Haryana border.

They also announced that both organizations will hold a mega rally in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, on September 1. Additional rallies are scheduled in Jind district, Haryana, on September 15, 2024, and in Pipli on September 22, 2024.

Back in February, the second wave of the farmers' protest began to demand a legal guarantee of MSP for crops, but the farmers were stopped at the Haryana borders for several days as the state government set up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi National Highway in response to farmers' unions announcing a march to Delhi.

