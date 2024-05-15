Rahul Gandhi's 'two types of soldiers' comment a direct attack on armed forces: BJP complains to EC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Rahul Gandhi's comments on soldiers. Rahul Gandhi, during an election rally, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created two types of soldiers in the army.

"This is a lie, this is a direct attack on our Armed forces," said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Related Articles

"They (Congress) want to make it a matter of controversy, they want to reduce their morale. This is not a matter of elections, it is a matter of national security. The Army is using its full strength for the security of the country against the Chinese. So we take this very seriously and our request is to the Election Commission to take very strict action regarding this, such a thing should not happen in the future and should be restricted," the foreign minister said while speaking to reporters.

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "A few days ago, Rahul Gandhi ji said that Narendra Modi has created two types of soldiers...This is a lie, this is a direct attack on our Armed forces, they want to make it a matter of controversy, they want to reduce their morale. This is not… pic.twitter.com/n9zr9X09GW — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2024



