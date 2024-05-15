scorecardresearch
ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in money laundering case

Alam, the state’s rural development minister, appeared before the ED on Tuesday for questioning in connection with a money laundering case. He arrived at the ED office around 11 am.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Jharkhand Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam in connection with a huge cash recovery from the household help of his PS Sanjeev Lal.

The ED had last week arrested Alam's personal secretary and state administrative service officer Sanjeev Kumar Lal (52) and the latter's domestic help Jahangir Alam (42), following the seizure of more than Rs 32 crore cash from a flat linked to them.

Alam, 70, had been asked to depose at the zonal office of the ED in Ranchi on Tuesday for recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The money laundering investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in the state’s rural development department. 

Published on: May 15, 2024, 6:41 PM IST
