UP Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 5: Voting in Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, 11 other seats on May 20

Voting for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh is all set to take place on May 20 during the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Amethi, Rae Bareli and Lucknow Lok Sabha constituencies in the state will be among the seats in focus during this phase.

In Amethi, Smriti Irani will contest against Congress' KL Sharma to secure a second term as MP. Rahul Gandhi will contest from Rae Bareli against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh. Rae Bareli was chosen as the second seat for the Gandhi scion days after voting in Kerala's Wayanad was over.

In the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh has set his sights on his third term as Lok Sabha MP. Besides this, Kaiserganj will also be a key constituency as sitting MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh is in the electoral fray.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2024: Seats, candidates

Constituency NDA INDIA Amethi Smriti Irani (BJP) KL Sharma (Congress) Rae Bareli Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP) Rahul Gandhi (Congress) Lucknow Rajnath Singh (BJP) Ravidas Mehrotra (Samajwadi Party) Kaiserganj Karan Bhushan Singh (BJP) Bhagat Ram Mishra (Samajwadi Party) Jhansi Anurag Sharma (BJP) Pradeep Jain Aditya (Congress) Jalaun Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma (BJP) Narayan Das Ahirwar (Samajwadi Party) Hamirpur Pushpendra Singh Chahel (BJP) Ajendra Singh Rajput (Samajwadi Party) Banda RK Singh Patel (BJP) Krishna Devi Patel (Samajwadi Party) Fatehpur Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti (BJP) Naresh Uttam Patel (Samajwadi Party) Kaushambi (SC) Vinod Sonkar (BJP) Pushpendra Saroj (Samajwadi Party) Barabanki (SC) Rajrani Rawat (BJP) Tanuj Punia (Congress) Faizabad Lallu Singh (BJP) Awadhesh Prasad (Samajwadi Party) Mohanlalganj (SC) Kaushal Kishore (BJP) RK Chaudhary (Samajwadi Party)

What happened in previous elections

In the 2019 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 62 out of the 80 seats it contested whereas the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 10 seats. The Samajwadi Party and Apna Dal (Secular) could win only 5 and 2 seats respectively. The Congress managed to bag only one seat in this election.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP secured 71 out of the 80 seats it contested. The Samajwadi Party won 5 seats whereas the Congress and the Apna Dal won 2 seats each.