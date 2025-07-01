RailOne App launched: Key features for ticket booking, journey planning & others

Indian Railways has launched its new 'super app', RailOne, designed to streamline the process of booking tickets, tracking train statuses, and accessing various passenger services. The app, now available for download on both the Android PlayStore and iOS App Store, brings together all railway-related functionalities into one easy-to-use interface. The app aims to provide a seamless and enhanced user experience by consolidating services like booking IRCTC reserved, unreserved, and platform tickets, tracking PNR and train status, and more. This integration is expected to simplify travel planning and execution for millions of passengers across the country, reducing the hassle of managing multiple apps for different services. Additionally, it offers features like coach position tracking and travel feedback options.

The RailOne app is set to replace the need for multiple applications, thereby reducing device storage requirements. A notable feature is the single-sign-on capability, allowing users to register with their existing RailConnect or UTSonMobile credentials, eliminating the need to remember multiple passwords.

Furthermore, the app offers R-Wallet functionality, enabling e-wallet transactions with simple numeric mPIN and biometric login options. Guest access is also available through mobile number/OTP verification for enquiries. The convenience of having all services in one app is expected to attract a large number of users, making travel more efficient and enjoyable.

This development comes as a response to ongoing issues with the IRCTC app, which has faced criticism for frequent outages, especially during peak booking hours like Tatkal. The RailOne app seeks to address these reliability concerns by offering a more robust platform for ticket bookings. The IRCTC Rail Connect app has surpassed 100 million downloads, underscoring its importance in online railway reservations, but issues have persisted, prompting the launch of the RailOne app. This strategic move is aimed at restoring passenger confidence and ensuring a smooth booking experience.

The launch of RailOne is part of Indian Railways' broader efforts to enhance its passenger reservation system, which includes an upgrade in December 2025 to significantly increase capacity and improve the booking process. This upgrade will allow for handling 150,000 reservations per minute and processing 4 million enquiries per minute, with additional features like a multilingual interface and special provisions for Divyangjan, students, and patients. Such improvements aim to provide a more efficient and user-friendly service to railway passengers, reflecting Indian Railways' commitment to modernizing its services.

Indian Railways is implementing other changes, such as extending the preparation time for waitlist charts and introducing verified user requirements for Tatkal bookings. From July 2025, only verified users will be able to book Tatkal tickets, with authentication through Aadhaar or DigiLocker documents. These modifications highlight Indian Railways' commitment to enhancing travel convenience and security for its passengers. The focus on verified bookings is expected to reduce fraudulent activities, ensuring that genuine passengers have a better chance of securing tickets. Moreover, these steps are anticipated to streamline the entire booking process, making it more accessible and secure for all users.