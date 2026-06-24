Railways rule change from July 1: Travelling without a ticket? How much fine you'll have to pay

Travelling without a ticket on Indian Railways is set to become costlier from July 1, 2026, with the minimum penalty rising from Rs 250 to Rs 500. Railway authorities said the move is aimed at curbing ticketless travel, strengthening ticket-checking, protecting railway revenue and improving compliance with ticketing rules.

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While the minimum penalty and excess charge have been increased, other provisions on fare recovery and additional charges will remain unchanged. The distinction between a penalty imposed by an authorised railway employee and a fine imposed by a competent court also continues.

What is changing from July 1?

The minimum penalty for travelling without a valid ticket or pass will double from Rs 250 to Rs 500. The same revised minimum will also apply in cases involving fraudulent intent. The revised provisions cover passengers travelling without a ticket, without a proper ticket, or beyond the authorised distance.

Which legal provisions have been amended?

The change applies to Sections 137 and 138 of the Railways Act, 1989, under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026.

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What happens in cases of travel without a proper ticket or beyond the authorised distance?

Under Section 138, the minimum excess charge or penalty in such cases has also been increased from Rs 250 to Rs 500, along with the actual fare.

Has the maximum punishment changed?

No. The maximum punishment remains up to six months' imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both, as decided by the competent court.

Who can impose the penalty?

The amended provisions continue to distinguish between a penalty and a fine. A penalty may be imposed by an authorised railway employee, while a fine may be imposed by a competent court. Court proceedings generally arise when a passenger fails or refuses to pay the prescribed penalty.

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What else has been said?

Other provisions related to fare recovery and additional charges will continue as before. Indian Railways has asked passengers to travel with a valid ticket, follow railway rules and cooperate with railway staff during inspections.