Vande Bharat’s hidden chapter: A story of innovation and vision behind India’s flagship train

The Vande Bharat Express is one of the most recognisable symbols of modern Indian Railways. With its sleek design, advanced passenger amenities, and semi-high-speed capabilities, the train has transformed rail travel across the country. However, few people know that Vande Bharat was not its original name.

Origin story of Vande Bharat

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Before becoming the Vande Bharat Express, the train was known as “Train 18”. The name reflected the remarkable achievement of building the train in just 18 months at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. It was India’s first indigenous engine-less train set, designed and manufactured entirely within the country under the government’s Make in India initiative.

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The train grabbed national attention during its trial runs in 2018 when it achieved speeds of nearly 180 kmph. Equipped with automatic doors, GPS-based passenger information systems, comfortable seating, bio-vacuum toilets, and enhanced safety features, Train 18 represented a major technological leap for Indian Railways.

The man behind Vande Bharat

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Often referred to as the “Father of Vande Bharat,” Sudhanshu Mani played a crucial role in turning the ambitious project into reality. As the General Manager of the ICF, he led a team of engineers and designers who conceptualised and developed Train 18 without foreign assistance.

Under his leadership, the team completed the project in record time, demonstrating India’s engineering capabilities and manufacturing expertise. Mani’s vision was to create a world-class train that could match international standards while being fully designed and built in India. His contribution earned him widespread recognition as the architect of India’s flagship semi-high-speed train.

Why was Train 18 renamed?

In January 2019, the train was officially renamed Vande Bharat Express by the Ministry of Railways. The new name was chosen to reflect the train’s indigenous origins and celebrate India’s growing self-reliance in technology and manufacturing.

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The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2019, connecting New Delhi and Varanasi. Since then, the network has expanded rapidly, linking major cities across the country and reducing travel time on several important routes.

A symbol of modern Indian Railways

Today, dozens of Vande Bharat trains operate across India, serving millions of passengers. They have become a key pillar of Indian Railways’ modernisation drive and a showcase of India’s ability to develop advanced transportation technology domestically.