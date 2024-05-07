Rain prediction: Moderate rainfall in many regions in coming 7 days, says IMD; check details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted scattered to moderate rainfall in many regions across the country in the coming seven days. Moreover, in the past 24 hours, isolated heavy rainfall occurred over Assam and Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Kerala & Mahe, it said. Hailstorm activity occurred at isolated places over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam in the past 24 hours, with thundersquall over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha.

Related Articles

RAINFALL PREDICTION BY IMD

The weather department stated that a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam, and over northeast Madhya Pradesh. Moreover, strong southwesterly and southerly winds from Bay of Bengal to East and Northeast India continue to prevail during the next 3-4 days.

As per the IMD, under their influence the following is expected:

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 7 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh on May 10th and 11th, Assam & Meghalaya on May 7th ,10th & 11th, over Odisha during May 7th-9th, over Jharkhand on May 7th, over Gangetic West Bengal on May 7th & 10th, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on May 10th May.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & squally winds over West Bengal & Sikkim during May 7-11, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha during May 7-11, isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Marathwada on May 7th and 8th, over West Madhya Pradesh on May 9th & 10th, over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during May 7th-11th.

Hailstorm activity is very likely over Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on May 7th, and over Vidarbha on May 7th & 8th May.

RAINFALL IN SOUTH AND COASTAL INDIA

The IMD stated that due to a trough/wind discontinuity runs from east Vidarbha to north Tamil Nadu leading to isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning and gusty winds very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Karnataka during next the 5 days.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are expected over Kerala & Mahe during May 7-12th, and isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema on May 7th and 8th.

Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand regions are also expected to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds during 9-12th May. Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab and Rajasthan are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on May 11 and 12, and Uttar Pradesh during 9-12th May.

