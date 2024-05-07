Heatwave conditions to prevail over South India; fresh heatwave spell likely over Rajasthan, West MP

Heatwave in India: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over South Peninsular India today and abate thereafter. The IMD also predicted a fresh heatwave over Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on May 8 to 10. However, a wet spell, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected over East and South Peninsula till May 11, the IMD stated.

In the last 24 hours, heatwave to severe conditions were witnessed in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu and heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka and Telangana. Heat wave conditions have been prevailing over Rayalaseema since 24th April, the IMD stated.

However, rainfall was witnessed too in certain parts of the country. Isolated heavy rainfall occurred over Assam and Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Kerala & Mahe, while hailstorm activity occurred at isolated places over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam. Thundersquall occurred over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha.

With 46 degree Celsius, the highest maximum temperature was reported at Nandyal (Rayalaseema).

Heat wave conditions are expected in isolated pockets over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe on May 7, and over Interior Karnataka on May 7th and 8th. Similar conditions are expected over East Rajasthan on May 8th and 9th, and over West Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during May 8-10.

The IMD stated that hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat Region during the next five days, in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe on May 7 and 8, and Coastal Karnataka on May 7.

Warm night conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe on May 7.

HEATWAVE IN KERALA

The Congress party has urged the Kerala government to provide financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives due to the heatwave in the state. The Congress pointed out that the state is facing the worst heatwave ever, and urged the authorities to announce a special financial package for farmers whose crops have been destroyed due to the scorching heat and intense humidity.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requested him to take urgent steps, pointing to the grievance of construction workers, agricultural labourers, street vendors, fishermen, migrant workers, and others forced to work under the scorching sun to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, the state authorities have advised people not to venture out of the scorching heat and to keep themselves hydrated.

ELECTIONS IN THE TIME OF HEATWAVE

Moreover, the IMD had warned earlier of extreme heat during the April-June period that coincided with the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024, due to the prevailing El Nino conditions.

Polling for 94 constituencies across 12 states are taking place on May 7, as heatwave rages on in several parts of the country.

The weather office had earlier expected four to eight heatwave days in different parts of the country in April against a normal of one to three days. Ten to 20 heatwave days are expected against a normal of four to eight in the entire April-June period.