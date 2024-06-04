scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: INDIA blocks NDA, markets bleed

Feedback

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: INDIA blocks NDA, markets bleed

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results:: The Lok Sabha results turnaround left stock market investors jittery as the BSE Sensex extended its fall to a massive 6,100 points. Investors fear that the BJP may fail to win a clear majority mark of 272 and may have to forego political clout if it comes to power with NDA allies. Team NDA was leading with 297 seats for now, far below the 350-plus seat wins, 400-plus in some cases, projected by a dozen exit polls a day earlier.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Kotak Alternate Asset Managers' Chief Investment Strategist Jitendra Gohil recently warned that the stock market may fall over 20 per cent and should take time to fully recover if the NDA alliance fails to form the next government. Kotak Alternate Asset Managers' Chief Investment Strategist Jitendra Gohil recently warned that the stock market may fall over 20 per cent and should take time to fully recover if the NDA alliance fails to form the next government.

 Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results:: Today's crash brought bitter memories of 2004 in investors' minds. Sensex had crashed over 15 per cent on May 17, 2004, its biggest ever percentage fall ever, following a surprise NDA loss. On the other hand, stock indices had hit two upper circuits following UPA II's comeback on May 18, 2009. Markets don't like uncertainty -- it likes political continuity.

BJP's Smriti Irani, who is seeking re-election from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, is trailing Congress candidate Kishori Lal, according to early trends. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Irani is trailing by more than 13,000 votes.

Smriti Irani, who had shown confidence in retaining the Amethi seat, has so far secured 29,122 votes as opposed to Kishori Lal Sharma's 43,076 votes

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was leading in 18 of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP was ahead in two and Congress one, as per early trends of the Election Commission.

Magic figure =  272/543

 Alliance Leading Wins
NDA (BJP +)  295  
INDIA (Congress +) 227  
Others  20  

What's happening in Mumbai

  • Election Result: A look at the situation in Mumbai seats
    Mumbai North

    Piyush Goyal – 1,37,248
    Bhushan Patil – 67,177

    Mumbai North Central

    Ujwal Nikam – 1,54,542
    Varsha Gaikwad – 1,09,819

    Mumbai North East

    Sanjay Dina Patil – 1,39,839
    Mihir Kotecha – 1,27,637

    Mumbai North West

    Ravindra Waikar – 1,09,170
    Amol Kirtikar – 1,07,077

    Mumbai South

    Arvind Sawant – 95,636
    Yamini Jadhav – 62,546

    Mumbai South Central

    Anil Desai – 1,49,701
    Rahul Shewale - 126618
     

     

 

 

 

Published on: Jun 04, 2024, 5:19 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement