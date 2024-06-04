Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: INDIA blocks NDA, markets bleed

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results:: Today's crash brought bitter memories of 2004 in investors' minds. Sensex had crashed over 15 per cent on May 17, 2004, its biggest ever percentage fall ever, following a surprise NDA loss. On the other hand, stock indices had hit two upper circuits following UPA II's comeback on May 18, 2009. Markets don't like uncertainty -- it likes political continuity.
BJP's Smriti Irani, who is seeking re-election from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, is trailing Congress candidate Kishori Lal, according to early trends. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Irani is trailing by more than 13,000 votes.
Smriti Irani, who had shown confidence in retaining the Amethi seat, has so far secured 29,122 votes as opposed to Kishori Lal Sharma's 43,076 votes
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was leading in 18 of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP was ahead in two and Congress one, as per early trends of the Election Commission.
Magic figure = 272/543
|Alliance
|Leading
|Wins
|NDA (BJP +)
|295
|INDIA (Congress +)
|227
|Others
|20
What's happening in Mumbai
Election Result: A look at the situation in Mumbai seats
Mumbai North
Piyush Goyal – 1,37,248
Bhushan Patil – 67,177
Mumbai North Central
Ujwal Nikam – 1,54,542
Varsha Gaikwad – 1,09,819
Mumbai North East
Sanjay Dina Patil – 1,39,839
Mihir Kotecha – 1,27,637
Mumbai North West
Ravindra Waikar – 1,09,170
Amol Kirtikar – 1,07,077
Mumbai South
Arvind Sawant – 95,636
Yamini Jadhav – 62,546
Mumbai South Central
Anil Desai – 1,49,701
Rahul Shewale - 126618
