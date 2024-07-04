scorecardresearch
Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena resigns after Lok Sabha setback 

Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena resigns after Lok Sabha setback 

In the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, the BJP won 14 of 25 seats and the Congress improved its performance, securing eight seats, including Dausa. Other parties won three seats. 

Kirodi Lal Meena quits from Rajasthan Cabinet Kirodi Lal Meena quits from Rajasthan Cabinet

A month after Lok Sabha election results that surprised the BJP, Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena has resigned from the state Cabinet. His aide said that Meena had promised to step down if the party lost any of the seven Lok Sabha seats under his responsibility. 

Meena resigned as the party lost some of the seats, including his native Dausa. "Kirodi Meena resigned as minister. He gave the resignation to the chief minister 10 days back," the aide said. 

 

Meena held several portfolios, including agriculture and horticulture, rural development, disaster management, relief and civil defence, and public charge resolution.

In last year's state assembly polls, Meena won from Sawai Madhopur. 

(With inputs from PTI)


 

Published on: Jul 04, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
