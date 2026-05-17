Rajdhani Express coach catches fire in Madhya Pradesh; railway staff detach affected coach

A fire broke out in a coach of the Rajdhani Express travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Hazrat Nizamuddin on Sunday morning in Madhya Pradesh. Railway authorities safely evacuated passengers and detached the affected coach from the train.

Railways said no injuries or casualties were reported.

The incident occurred in the B-1 coach near the SLR end of Train No. 12431 Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express between Luni Richha and Vikramgarh Alot stations in the Kota division.

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#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Fire breaks out in B-1 coach (near SLR end) of Train No. 12431 Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express between Luni Richha (LNR) and Vikramgarh Alot (VMA) stations. All passengers of the affected coach were safely deboarded and no injury or… https://t.co/S0JK2JT9xw pic.twitter.com/6n7gVqAXOj — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2026

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Jain said the fire was reported around 5.15 am.

"This morning at 5.15 AM, a fire incident was reported in Train No. 12431, the Rajdhani Express travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Nizamuddin, specifically in the rear SLR and B1 coach of the Kota division," Jain said.

"Upon noticing the fire, railway staff promptly evacuated all passengers, separated the affected coach from the rest of the train, and informed the fire brigade, state administration, and railway authorities."

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Railway officials said the fire had been "almost completely controlled".

Three fire brigade units, ambulances and civil administration teams were deployed at the site. "Immediate action ensured the safety of all passengers," Jain said.

Authorities arranged additional coaches from Kota to continue the journey. Railway officials said the remaining part of the train was expected to depart within 30 to 45 minutes, after which restoration work on the track would begin.

The incident also disrupted rail traffic in both directions. "This incident has caused some regulation of trains in both directions, affecting approximately 5 to 6 trains," Jain said.

Passengers were advised to seek updates through the railway website or the helpline number 139.