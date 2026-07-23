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Rajiv Chowk, ITO and more: Delhi Metro's 16 stations continue to be shut amid CJP protest; Check full list

Rajiv Chowk, ITO and more: Delhi Metro's 16 stations continue to be shut amid CJP protest; Check full list

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced the closures citing "security reasons," affecting stations across the Blue, Yellow, and Violet lines during the morning rush

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026 8:32 AM IST
Rajiv Chowk, ITO and more: Delhi Metro's 16 stations continue to be shut amid CJP protest; Check full listRajiv Chowk to ITO: 16 Delhi Metro stations closed for security amid CJP Parliament march

Delhi Metro commuters faced a chaotic morning on Thursday as 16 stations across central Delhi were shut without a set reopening timeline, amid heightened security linked to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced the closures citing "security reasons," affecting stations across the Blue, Yellow, and Violet lines during the morning rush. Trains continued to run and stopped at each station, but exit and entry gates were barricaded and police were deployed at the platforms, leaving passengers stranded midway through their journeys. DMRC later posted on X that all stations had been reopened for passenger services.

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The 16 stations that were shut

The closures covered some of the capital's busiest and most central stations: Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, and Shivaji Stadium. DMRC clarified that interchange facilities would remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat despite the gate closures.

On the ground

Commuters were left with little choice: wait for the gates to reopen or find alternative road transport. Long queues and confusion were reported at several stations. On the Violet line between Kashmere Gate and Ballabgarh, six stations had their entry and exit gates shut, with metro trains pulling in at each stop and platform doors opening, but passengers attempting to leave the station found police barricades blocking the way.

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DMRC did not give a specific timeline for when normal services would resume at the affected stations.

The closures come as the CJP protest, centred around demands for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, entered its second day of attempted marches to Parliament.

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Published on: Jul 23, 2026 8:32 AM IST
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