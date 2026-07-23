Ola Electric, Nykaa, PB Fintech: Stocks to trade —  Key levels, target, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday on the back of rising US-Iran tensions leading to a rise in crude oil prices and weakening of the Indian rupee. The BSE Sensex tanked 715.06 points, or 0.92 per cent, to close at 76,755.05, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 191.45 points, or 0.79 per cent, to end at 23,996.25 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, PB Fintech and FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Analyst at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:



FSN E-Commerce Ventures | Buy | Target Price: Rs 350 | Stop Loss: Rs 305

Nykaa has delivered a breakout above its consolidation range of Rs 315–318, turning this earlier resistance zone into a solid support base. It continues to trade above all major moving averages, indicating sustained bullish strength. The overall technical structure points toward continuation of the uptrend with the next upside target around Rs 350. A sensible strategy would be to consider buying on dips near the Rs 318–320 zone with a stop loss placed below Rs 305 to maintain a favourable risk-reward profile as the bullish trend remains firmly in place.

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Ola Electric Mobility | Caution | Resistance: Rs 40 | Support: Rs 35

Ola Electric continues to reflect a dominant bearish trend, characterized by a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained selling pressure. While a short-term support zone may develop around Rs 35 to Rs 33 which aligns with its 100-day SMA, the absence of a meaningful recovery from this level could open the door for renewed downside. The overall outlook remains cautious unless the stock manages to move decisively above the strong resistance zone of Rs 40 to Rs 41 as only a breakout beyond this range would signal a potential shift in the prevailing trend.



PB Fintech | Caution | Resistance: Rs 1,625 | Support: Rs 1,480

PB Fintech Ltd has given ascending line breakdown below Rs 1,560 on the daily charts, signaling a bearish trend. Since then, the hourly chart shows a clear pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained weakness. Additionally, the price is trading below key moving averages, which further supports the negative outlook. The MACD is also in negative territory, reinforcing the bearish momentum. The earlier support zone around Rs 1,625–1,660 is now likely to act as a strong resistance. Unless the stock manages to close decisively above this range, the probability of further downside remains high.