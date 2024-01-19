Ram Lalla idol's blind fold removed ahead of consecration ceremony; see pics

New images of the Ram Lalla idol installed without blindfold in the sanctum sanctorum, part of the rituals leading to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, have surfaced. The 51-inch idol, crafted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, arrived at the temple in the early hours of Thursday.

Initial visuals revealed the idol draped in a white cloth. The recent photos provide a detailed look at the design of the idol, marking a significant step in the preparations for the consecration ceremony.

The idol of Ram Lalla, now placed in the sanctum sanctorum, is adorned with various religious symbols, including Om, Ganesh, Chakra, Sankh, Gada, Swastik, Hanuman, and Kamala Nayan. The upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, scheduled for Monday, will witness the presence of over 7,500 eminent guests, including more than 4,000 saints, and the attendance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ayodhya is undergoing extensive preparations for this historic event, with thousands of artisans and cultural performers contributing to the city's vibrant decor. The ceremony holds immense significance, and several developmental projects are in progress to accommodate the expected influx of tourists who will gather to offer prayers at the Ram Temple.

The installation of the Ram Lalla idol in the sanctum sanctorum was carried out amid the chanting of prayers, as reported by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, responsible for overseeing the temple's construction. Udupi Pejawar mutt Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha, a Trustee, mentioned that the idol would be officially installed during the 'Abhijith Muhurta' in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

Also Read: Republic Day curbs: No flights at Delhi airport between 10:20 am-12:45 pm till Jan 26