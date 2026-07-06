Ram Mandir Trust discloses ₹3,264 crore receipts, accepts Champat Rai's resignation

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of its General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, saying both stepped down on "moral grounds".

Rai and Mishra resigned following the Special Investigation Team's preliminary report.

The Trust also released detailed figures on donations and expenditure related to the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

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The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Trust held on Monday.

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Champat Rai's resignation accepted

Following the SIT's preliminary report, General Secretary Champat Rai and a trustee, Anil Mishra, resigned on moral grounds. The Trust has accepted both of their resignations on moral grounds for a fair investigation. The Trust has also decided to remove Mr Gopal Nagarakatte from the list of special invitees," the Trust said in a statement.

The Trust added that it would await the outcome of the legal process before fixing responsibility. "The Trust believes that the truth will be revealed after the completion of the legal investigation process, and until then, it is inappropriate to place blame on anyone," it said.

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Fund utilisation disclosed

The Trust also released details of the funds received and utilised for the Ram temple project.

According to the statement, "Out of the total amount of ₹3,264 crore received through the fund contribution campaign and corpus donations, ₹2,370 crore has been utilised for construction and capital expenditure."

It added that from the Trust's inception until March 31, 2026, offerings worth ₹582 crore had been received, of which ₹391 crore was spent on operational expenses, while the remaining funds continue to be held in bank accounts.

Offerings recorded

The Trust said devotees had made thousands of offerings in kind in addition to cash donations.

"In addition to cash, numerous devotees have offered gifts in kind to Lord Shri Ram Lalla. A total of 2,926 such offerings have been received; all are recorded in a register with full details—including the date of receipt—and undergo annual physical verification by an independent chartered accountancy firm acting as the internal auditor," the statement said.

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It also invited donors seeking information about their offerings to verify the details with the Trust.

"Devotees wishing to verify the utilisation of their offerings or obtain information regarding them are requested to visit Ayodhya after scheduling an appointment with a Trust official," it added.

