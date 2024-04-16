Ram Navami 2024: Ayodhya Ram Mandir to celebrate Ram Navami with great fervour, Offering 56 Varieties of Bhog Prasad

Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, is abuzz with preparations for the grand celebration of Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, at the holy Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. This year's celebrations hold special significance as they mark the first Ram Navami after the temple's consecration ceremony, the Pran Pratishtha.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, responsible for managing the temple, is overseeing all arrangements for the festivities. Speaking to ANI, the temple's chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, expressed the trust's excitement and assured devotees of a grand celebration filled with enthusiasm.

"...All arrangements are being made by the trust. The trust is also managing the decorations. Ram Navami will be celebrated with great enthusiasm," he said.

A unique aspect of this year's celebration is the offering of 56 types of Bhog Prasad to Lord Ram Lala. Devotees have generously contributed these delicacies, reflecting the spirit of community and shared devotion. The Prasad will be presented to the deity at noon on the auspicious day of Ram Navami.

The trust anticipates a large influx of devotees on Ram Navami. To ensure a smooth experience, special arrangements have been made. Devotees can queue up for Darshan from the auspicious Brahma Muhurta at 3:30 am onwards. The Darshan hours have been extended for the occasion, allowing devotees to visit the temple from Mangala Aarti until 11:00 pm.

Scientists are also playing a role in ensuring the grandeur of the celebrations. The trust has collaborated with them to showcase these special moments with the utmost visual appeal. Details about this collaboration haven't been revealed yet, but it has piqued the curiosity of devotees.

The celebration will be shown on around a hundred big LED screens across Ayodhya. Additionally, live broadcasts will be available on the Trust's social media accounts, as mentioned in a post on X.

Ram Navami is the culmination of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival. Ayodhya, considered the birthplace of Lord Rama, transforms into a vibrant hub of religious fervor during this period. Devotees from across the country throng the city to participate in prayers, processions, and cultural events.

The entire city of Ayodhya is gearing up for the grand celebrations. The festive spirit fills the air, with markets overflowing with flowers, sweets, and religious paraphernalia. Local residents are actively involved in the preparations, ensuring a warm welcome to all devotees visiting the holy city.