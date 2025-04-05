Ram Navami 2025: Check date, mahurat and other rituals- All details here

As the Navami Tithi approaches, preparations for Ram Navami 2025 are in full swing across the country. Marking the birth of Lord Rama, the day sees temples resonating with chants, streets alive with processions, and devotees observing rituals steeped in tradition and reverence. This year, the celebration falls on April 6, with rituals aligned to the auspicious Madhyahna period.

Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival is observed with devotion across India, especially in Ayodhya, which is believed to be Lord Rama’s birthplace. The day is marked with bhajans, chanting, pujas, and dramatic narrations of the Ramayana.

According to Drik Panchang, “Lord Rama was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. He took birth during the Madhyahna period, which is the middle part of the day.” Based on these calculations, Ram Navami in 2025 will be observed on April 6.

The Navami Tithi begins at 7:26 PM on April 5 and ends at 7:22 PM on April 6. The Madhyahna muhurat—the most auspicious time for rituals—will start at 11:08 AM and conclude at 1:39 PM.

In Ayodhya, celebrations begin early with devotees taking a dip in the Sarayu river before observing a day-long fast. Grand processions follow, with decorated idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman carried through the streets.

Temples across the country host bhajan sessions, havans, and recitations of the Ramayana. Many towns stage dramatic performances of Rama’s battle against King Ravana, bringing to life the epic tales of courage and dharma.

Ram Navami remains one of the most spiritually significant festivals in the Hindu calendar, drawing millions into collective celebration, prayer, and remembrance.