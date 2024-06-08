Ramoji Rao, founder of Ramoji Film City and head of ETV Network, dies in Hyderabad; Telangana govt to perform last rites

Ramoji Rao, head of the ETV Network and founder of Ramoji Film City, died while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad on June 8. He was 87. He took his last breath at 3:45 am.

PM-designate Narendra Modi tweeted, "The passing away of Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world..."

The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world.

The Telangana government has decided to perform the last rites of Media mogul and Eenadu Group Chairman CH Ramoji Rao with state honours.

"Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is in New Delhi to attend the CWC meeting, directed State Chief Secretary. The Chief Minister issued orders through Chief Secretary to Rangareddy Collector and Cyberabad Commissioner to supervise the arrangements for the conduct of last rites with state honours," said Telangana CMO as per ANI.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman condoled Rao death and said Rao "leaves a legacy behind in Telugu speaking world".

"Shri Ramoji Rao garu is no more. He made remarkable contribution in the field of journalism. Founder of the popular Eenadu newspaper and Film City in Hyderabad, he leaves a legacy behind in Telugu speaking world. Condolences," she wrote.

BJP leader G Kishan Reddy condoled his death and said that his "remarkable contributions" to Telugu media and journalism are "commendable".

"Saddened by the passing of Shri Ramoji Rao garu. His remarkable contributions to Telugu media and journalism is commendable. My deepest condolences to his family members," Reddy posted.

Rao was rushed to hospital on June 5 after he suffered from high blood pressure and breathlessness.

According to reports, preparations are underway to transport Rao's mortal remains to his residence in Ramoji Film City, where family, friends, and well-wishers will pay their final respects to the departed soul.

Ramoji Rao was born on November 16, 1936. He was a businessman, media entrepreneur, and film producer. Rao was head of the Ramoji Group, which owns the world's largest film production facility Ramoji Film City, Eenadu newspaper, ETV Network and film production company Usha Kiran Movies.

Rao's other business ventures include Dolphin Group of hotels, Kalanjali shopping mall, Priya pickles, and Mayuri Film Distributors.

In 2016, he was also honored with the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honor, for his contributions in journalism, literature, and education.