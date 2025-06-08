Rare global league: Rs 10,000 crore I-STAR project to put India in elite club of airborne battlefield intel

In a significant leap for India’s defense capabilities, the Indian Air Force is on the brink of acquiring advanced I-STAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) aircraft through a Rs 10,000 crore project soon to be cleared by the government.

These high-altitude platforms are engineered to detect, track, and target enemy positions — radar stations, mobile air defense units, and command hubs — without breaching hostile airspace. As tensions simmer and Operation Sindoor unfolds along the western front, these systems could redefine India’s battlefield dominance from the skies.

Sources told ANI that the Defence Ministry is likely to greenlight the proposal in a high-level meeting later this month, even as Indian forces carry out Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

The I-STAR project aims to procure three aircraft from global aviation majors — candidates include Boeing and Bombardier — which will then be equipped with indigenous sensor and electronic systems developed by DRDO’s Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS). These systems have already passed testing phases, enabling a faster integration timeline.

Capable of multi-spectral surveillance, the DRDO systems will empower the aircraft to detect and track enemy assets around the clock, even in difficult terrains. Once operational, they’ll provide the IAF with real-time, high-fidelity intelligence to conduct precision strikes, placing India in a rare global league. Currently, only countries like the US, UK and Israel operate similar systems.

The I-STAR aircraft combine airborne and ground-based systems and are designed to function at high altitudes from stand-off ranges. This minimises exposure while enabling high-value target identification and engagement deep inside enemy territory.

With integrated ISR (intelligence, surveillance, targeting, and reconnaissance) capabilities, these aircraft will enable India to conduct targeted operations that reduce collateral damage and limit escalation, while maintaining strategic superiority.

Officials emphasised that beyond enhancing India's strike capability, I-STAR will reinforce deterrence and enable swift, calibrated military responses in a volatile region.

(With inputs from ANI)