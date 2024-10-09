Ratan Tata in critical condition in hospital, claims Reuters report 

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, is in critical condition and in intensive care in a Mumbai hospital, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing two sources. Reports that he was admitted to a hospital surfaced on Monday. However, hours later, Tata, in a statement, said he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related medical conditions.

The veteran industrialist said there was no cause for concern regarding his health and he was undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions. "I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age-related medical conditions," he asserted. "There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits," he said, requesting the public and media to refrain from "spreading misinformation".

Business Today could not independently verify the claims.

Tata became chairman of the Tata Group, an autos-to-steel conglomerate, in 1991. He led the group, which was founded by his great-grandfather over a century ago, until 2012. In 1996, Tata founded Tata Teleservices, a telecommunications company, and took Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) public in 2004.

After stepping down as chairman, Tata was honored with the title of chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Tata Chemicals.