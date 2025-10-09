'Rawalpindi chicken tikka, Muridke meetha pan': Indian Air Force Day menu mocking Pakistan goes viral

The menu served on Indian Air Force Day featured an unexpected twist: Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala, Bholari Paneer Methi Malai, and Balakot Tiramisu. These dishes were a pointed reference to Pakistan, mocking the successful airstrikes carried out during Operation Sindoor. The menu seemed to take aim at the significant damage inflicted on Islamabad, from hitting the Bholari airbase to obliterating Lashkar terror camps in Muridke.

The meal, which quickly went viral, was shared by several army veterans and journalists on social media a day after the 93rd Air Force Day. Business Today, however, has been unable to confirm the authenticity of the image circulating online.

Along with Bahawalpur Naan and Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala as the main course, the dessert selections seemed to mirror India’s strategic strikes. The Balakot Tiramisu, among others, was served in apparent reference to the airstrike on Balakot, Muzaffarabad, and Muridke, Pakistani regions that housed terror camps and training centres.

Adding to the symbolism, two aircraft, a Lockheed Martin C-130J and an Antonov An-32, were seen flying over Agra before the Air Force Day celebrations. Their call signs, 'Rafiqui' and 'Shehbaz,' were viewed as another jab at Pakistan, particularly Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Rafiqui airbase targeted during Operation Sindoor.

The Rafiqui base, named after 1965 war hero Squadron Leader Sarfaraz Ahmed Rafiqui, houses key assets like the JF-17 and Mirage fighter jets, and its strategic location makes it vital to Pakistan’s air defence. The use of its call sign alongside India’s strike on this base seemed to be a deliberate, mocking reminder of the military operations that have marked tensions between the two nations.