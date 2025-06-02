RBI bucks global trend: Outperforms Fed, ECB with $31B net income and 6% capital cushion

As global central banks reel from post-pandemic aftershocks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has quietly outshone its counterparts with what some are calling a masterclass in monetary management. While peers like the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England nursed losses, the RBI closed FY 2024-25 with an $8.2% growth in assets and a net income surplus of $31.5 billion — more than any other major central bank.

Advertisement

The RBI’s $894.3 billion balance sheet came with a standout feature: a robust risk buffer of $53.6 billion, equating to 6% of its assets. In stark contrast, the European Central Bank, Federal Reserve, and Reserve Bank of Australia all reported zero risk buffers, with cumulative losses running into tens of billions.

As the ECB, Fed, BoE, and others depend on taxpayer support to plug balance-sheet gaps, India’s central bank is cutting dividend cheques. The RBI’s performance is a sharp reminder that post-Covid monetary management demands fiscal prudence over policy posturing.

Key performance highlights

Net profitability: RBI’s $31B surplus dwarfs the losses of the Fed (-$77.5B), BoE (-$40.5B), and ECB (-$8.97B).

Resilient growth:Asset expansion of 8.2% stood out as most others shrank, with RBA contracting by -31%.

Capital cushion: RBI’s 6% contingency buffer outpaced all, while many developed-market peers sported near-zero equity.

Real rate advantage: With a policy rate of 6.00% and CPI at 3.2%, the RBI maintained positive real rates.

Inflation tamed: Inflation eased from 6.8% to 3.2%, balancing price stability and growth without economic whiplash.

Advertisement

In a world where monetary tightening has exposed fiscal frailty, India’s central bank has emerged as a rare example of stability and surplus.