Re-examination of NEET-UG 2024: Education Ministry sets up 4-member panel to re-evaluate results of around 1600 students amid controversy

In a recent development, the Education Ministry has formed a panel to reassess the results of more than 1,500 students who received grace marks in the NEET UG 2024 exams, according to National Testing Agency DG Subodh Singh.

The panel will consist of four member, chaired by a former UPSC chairperson, who will be examining the potential discrepancies in the NEET-UG 2024 results. The committee tasked with reviewing these cases is expected to present its findings within the next week.

"The panel headed by a former UPSC chairman will submit its recommendations within a week and the results of these candidates might be revised," NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh said at a press conference here.

"The awarding of grace marks has not impacted the qualifying criteria of the exam and the review of results of the affected candidates will not impact the admission process," he added.

The committee after a thorough examination will decide upon whether to offer a retest to the impacted, over 1500, applicants or to develop an extended formula for grace marking.

Despite this, Singh clarified that the allocation of grace marks in NEET-UG has not impacted any qualifying criteria.

Singh also refuted any claims of a potential paper leak. He said that the NEET exam question paper was available on the internet two hours after the exam had already begun, negating any chance of a paper leak.

The NTA also justified the early release of results by emphasising their commitment to swiftly processing outcomes post-answer key challenges, noting the quick turnaround for other examinations as well.

Rising cutoff scores were attributed to the greater number of participants achieving heightened performance levels this year, underscoring the competitive nature of the examination. The surge in registrations, with a record 23.81 lakh students signing up for NEET UG, likely contributed to the elevated cutoff marks observed in the 2024 edition.

This development comes on the heels of a recent controversy surrounding 67 students who achieved a perfect score of 720 in the exams, with six of them identified as being from the same exam center in Faridabad, Haryana.

