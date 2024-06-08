Maharashtra government demands cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 exam results amid allegations of injustice

The Maharashtra government has formally requested the immediate cancellation of the recent National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam results. The government alleges that the outcome of the exam has been unjust to the students from the state.

The NEET exam, which took place on May 5 across 4,750 centers in 571 cities, saw controversy erupt as a record number of 67 candidates secured the top rank, including six from a single exam center in Haryana. The results were officially announced on June 4, leading to widespread concern among aspirants.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the NEET exam, has refuted claims of irregularities. They cited changes in NCERT textbooks and the provision of grace marks for time lost at examination centers as reasons for the higher scores obtained by students.

Maharashtra's Medical Education Minister, Hasan Mushrif, openly criticised the results, suggesting possible malpractice in the conduct of the exams. He expressed grave concerns that the outcome of the exam would hinder Maharashtra students' chances of securing admissions to MBBS programs in both government and private colleges within the state. Mushrif disclosed that numerous distressed parents had reached out to him seeking redress for the perceived injustices.

"The blatant injustice inflicted upon Maharashtra is unacceptable, and we demand an immediate cancellation of the results. We are prepared to escalate this matter to the National Medical Council (NMC) if necessary," Mushrif declared, hinting at the government's possible legal recourse in response to the controversy.

The NEET-UG exam serves as the crucial gateway for admissions to various medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and others across more than 540 medical colleges in India. In light of the escalating concerns, political figures like Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have called for a thorough investigation to address what they termed as "legitimate complaints" from students.

As the debate intensifies, other politicians likeTamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin have highlighted broader issues of social justice and federalism, underscoring the need for a reevaluation of centralised testing structures. The collective outcry against the NEET exam results signals a growing concern over the fairness and integrity of the medical entrance system in India.

Additionally, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Junior Doctors Network has joined the fray, urging for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged irregularities surrounding the NEET 2024 exam. The doctors' body has echoed demands for a fair and transparent reassessment process to ensure equal opportunities for all aspirants.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Delhi High Court requested the National Testing Agency's (NTA) response to a plea filed by a NEET-UG applicant who complained about a question with two right answers in the answer key. A vacation bench led by Justice D K Sharma urged the NTA's counsel to seek directions on the plea, which requested that those who did not attempt the question be granted the same marks as those who attempted one of the two correct answers.

(with inputs from PTI)