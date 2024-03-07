'Readers not working, duplicate debit': 76% of FASTag users faced problems over last 3 years, finds survey

At least 76 per cent of FASTag users have faced problems over the last 3 years, according to an online survey by LocalCircles. Among the key issues that users faced were - readers not working, duplicate debit, balance reduction without usage.

"More than 20 per cent of those surveyed faced varying issues like double debit of toll charges, card readers not working resulting in having to pay twice the amount due, the balance being reduced without usage, among other issues."

Of the 12,638 users the online portal surveyed, 25 per cent complained that FASTag "reader at the booth was not working and had to pay twice the amount in cash", while 20 per cent said their balance was reduced without usage.

18 per cent of users stated there were multiple instances of duplicate debit of toll charges, 11 per cent said the FASTag card was found to be "not working and had to pay twice the amount in cash", and 28 per cent indicated that there were "other issues" with the FASTag.

"It is not always that the toll personnel are at fault but when equipment like the scanner/card reader does not work properly or the barricade doesn't operate automatically, it is not only the vehicle owner who suffers but also the government," the survey said.

"Thus it is essential that the Government takes prompt action against any kind of violation and harassment of vehicle owners but also safeguard the toll staff against any unfair practices."

The survey, however, found that 77 per cent of users prefer using FASTag because of the convenience it offers and will continue usage even if cash charges are made the same as FASTag.