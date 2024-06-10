Reasi terror attack: 10 pilgrims killed after bus falls into gorge; PM Modi, Amit Shah take stock

Around 10 people were killed and 33 injured on Sunday after terrorists fired on a bus carrying pilgrims. Following the firing by terrorists, the bus fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the bus was returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi to Katra, as per officials.

Related Articles

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi Mohita Sharma said due to the firing, the driver lost balance and the bus fell into a gorge. She added the passengers were non-locals and there identities were not yet confirmed.

SSP Sharma also said that the rescue operation has been completed. With the help of locals present at the accident spot, the police evacuated all passengers by 8:10 pm. The 33 injured were referred to various hospitals in Reasi, Treyath and Jammu.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed J&K LG Manoj Sinha and took stock of the ground situation.

"PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji took stock of the situation and has asked me to constantly monitor the situation. All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. Hon'ble PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care and assistance," the Office of LG J&K said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also issued an update on the on-ground situation in Reasi. In his post, the Union Home Minister said that the local J&K administration is working on a "war footing" to provide immediate medical attention to those injured. He also said that those behind this attack on pilgrims wouldn't be spared.

First-time BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also condemned the terrorist attack and said, "I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on the pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. I pray for the departed and hope for the swift recovery of the injured."

Commenting on the attack, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina said, "Cowardly Pakistani terrorists cannot face the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and our paramilitary forces... The terrorists who have carried out this audacity will have to pay a heavy price for their crime."

A joint operation headquarters of the police, Indian Army and CRPF was set up at the site and a multi-dimensional operation was launched to get the attackers. Terrorists involved in this dastardly attack are believed to be hiding in the upper reaches of Rajouri, Reasi and Poonch, as per sources.