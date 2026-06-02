Record number of Indians visited Nepal in May. Here's what's behind the boom

Indian tourists are returning to Nepal in record numbers, providing a major boost to the Himalayan nation's tourism industry after years of disruptions caused by political tensions, natural disasters, air crashes and high airfares.

Nepal received 40,782 Indian visitors by air in May, the highest monthly figure ever recorded by the Nepal Tourism Board, The Kathmandu Post reported on Tuesday. The number represents a 32.66% increase from the same month last year and signals a strong recovery in Nepal's largest source market for foreign tourists.

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The surge comes as India continues to emerge as one of the world's fastest-growing outbound travel markets, with more than 30 million Indians travelling abroad annually.

Tourism officials and industry stakeholders in Nepal believe even a modest increase in the country's share of this market could generate significant economic gains.

Industry insiders cited a combination of policy changes, improved connectivity and changing travel preferences among Indian tourists as key factors behind the rise in arrivals.

The Kathmandu Post reported that Nepal became more accessible for Indian travellers after lifting its decade-long ban on high-denomination Indian currency notes in January.

Digital payments and QR-code transactions have also become widely accepted across the country.

Tourism officials say these measures have made Nepal one of the most convenient overseas destinations for Indian visitors.

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Another major factor is the revival of the Kailash Manasarovar pilgrimage route through Nepal. The pilgrimage resumed last year after a five-year suspension following an improvement in relations between India and China.

China has allotted a quota of 24,000 Indian pilgrims travelling to Kailash Manasarovar through Nepal this year, up from 20,000 last year. However, demand has already crossed 40,000 pilgrims.

Basu Adhikari, managing director of Touch Kailash Travel and Treks, told KP that interest has surged as many devotees seek to undertake the pilgrimage during the Chinese Year of the Horse, considered especially auspicious in Tibetan Buddhist tradition.

"We have requested Chinese authorities to increase the quota by another 15,000 pilgrims and the response has been encouraging," Adhikari said.

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Relatively affordable airfares have also contributed to the increase in tourist arrivals. Tour operators told the newspaper that flights between New Delhi and Kathmandu are currently available for around Rs 15,000, making Nepal a competitive option compared with many other international destinations.

Mani Raj Lamichhane, director of the Nepal Tourism Board, said Nepal's appeal lies in its convenience and affordability. "Nepal has become attractive because Indian travellers do not need visas, Indian currency and QR payments are accepted in many places, and visitors can even bring their own vehicles," Lamichhane said.

Seeking to build on the momentum, Nepal's Embassy in New Delhi has launched a new initiative targeting Indian digital audiences. The embassy recently invited Indian vloggers, YouTubers, podcasters and content creators on a familiarisation trip to promote destinations including Kathmandu, Pokhara and Chitwan.