PM Narendra Modi's big G7 message: World needs equality, not charity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged G7 leaders in Evian-les-Bains to move the world away from donor-recipient equations and towards partnerships based on solidarity and equality. Speaking at the Outreach Session on 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity', he also stressed the importance of "trust" in building international partnerships, particularly in a world that is becoming increasingly interconnected and interdependent.

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Setting out India’s approach, Modi said the country has always followed a 'humanity first' path and conveyed that India "remains firmly committed to advancing sustainable and inclusive global development." He said India’s vision of international partnership is rooted in the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' — the world is one family.

At the session, Modi was seated next to US President Donald Trump. Among those present were French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Before the start of the proceedings at the G7 Summit, Modi exchanged pleasantries with the leaders.

Shared my thoughts at the Outreach Session on ‘Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity’ at the G7 Summit in Evian. In a world that is getting more interconnected and interdependent than ever before, this subject becomes all the more vital. But,… pic.twitter.com/NjNddWGtFF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2026

Modi said India’s 'humanity first' approach is reflected in initiatives led by the country, including the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFe and Ek Ped Maa ke Naam. He underlined that international partnerships become more vital as the world grows closer and that such partnerships must rest on trust.

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Modi arrived in Evian-les-Bains after concluding his two-day trip to Slovakia. The Group of Seven brings together Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, with the European Union also a member of the bloc. The G7 serves as a forum for its members to discuss and coordinate action on major economic, financial and geopolitical challenges, as Modi used the platform to call for more equal and trust-based global partnerships.

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