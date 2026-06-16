Reliance shareholders alert for dividend! What RIL AGM 2026 notice says on payment

On May 27, 2026, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in an exchange filing informed bourses about “Annual General Meeting” of the members of the Company and “Record Date”.

Reliance Dividend 2026: Record Date, Cut-Off Date

- The company has fixed Friday, June 5, 2026 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

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- And, Friday, June 12, 2026 as the "Cut-off Date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM.

RIL exchange filing PDF on Reliance Dividend 2026 Record Date:

https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachHis/84c34182-1d99-48a9-9ed0-5fb6a9c7c7f3.pdf

Reliance AGM 2026 notice PDF:

https://www.ril.com/sites/default/files/reports/AGM_Notice_FY_2025-26.pdf

Reliance Dividend 2026 Payment Date

Also, the filing clearly mentioned that dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within seven (7) days of the AGM.

Now, as per the RIL's 'Notice of the Forty-ninth Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO)' - The Reliance AGM will be held on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 2:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") /Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM").

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The notice says the 49th AGM (Post-IPO) will transact the business of dividend as well under ORDINARY BUSINESS.

The notice mentions - "To declare dividend on equity shares for the financial year

ended March 31, 2026..."

“RESOLVED THAT dividend at the rate of ₹ 6/- (Rupees Six only) per equity share of ₹ 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up of the Company, as recommended by the Board of Directors, be and is hereby declared for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 and the same be paid out of the profits of the Company.”

Reliance Industries had announced a dividend of Rs 6/share, along with reporting its FY 26 results. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

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Reliance 49th AGM on Friday, 19 June 2026 to declare dividend of Rs 6/share, if approved by RIL shareholders.

The dividend, if declared at the 49th RIL AGM on Friday 19th June 2026, will be paid within seven days of the AGM.