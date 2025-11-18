Red Fort blast: ED raids 25 locations in Delhi, Faridabad linked to Al-Falah University

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at 25 locations in Delhi and Faridabad linked to Al-Falah University and individuals associated with it as part of its ongoing probe into the November 10 Red Fort blast. The university has been under scrutiny following revelations of its connections to Dr Umar un Nabi, the accused Red Fort bomber, and others involved in a Jaish-e-Mohammad-linked Faridabad terror module.

The searches include the university’s headquarters in Delhi, and authorities are focusing on individuals and entities related to the institution.

The ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over suspected financial irregularities involving the university, its owners, and employees. These developments follow the Delhi Police’s registration of two FIRs against Al-Falah University, one for cheating and another for forgery, after the Association of Indian Universities revoked the institution’s membership due to its alleged terror links.

On Monday, police issued two summonses to university chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui in relation to the FIRs. The complaints, initiated by the University Grants Commission (UGC), have intensified scrutiny of the university’s operations and governance. Summons to Siddiqui signal a significant step in the investigation, as law enforcement agencies seek to clarify inconsistencies in the university’s records and management.

Investigators said Siddiqui’s statement was crucial to resolving several inconsistencies related to the university’s operations and the activities of individuals associated with it. Authorities continue to focus on uncovering the full scope of the alleged financial and operational irregularities tied to the institution and its affiliates.