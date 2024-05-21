redBus forecasts 55% surge in bus bookings after school holidays in Delhi, highest traffic for Shimla, Manali, Kasol

A notable 55 per cent surge in travel demand - coinciding with Delhi schools' summer vacations - has been forecast by the online bus ticketing platform, redBus.

As vacations start in the third week of May, redBus has witnessed a massive spike in bookings from May 22 to June 7 compared to the same period in the previous months, i.e. April 22 - May 7.

The bus ticketing platform in a statement stated that travellers must be aware of the most crowded boarding points in Delhi namely- Kashmiri Gate, Anand Vihar, Majnu Ka Tilla, Dhaula Kuan, and Morigate.

redBus mentioned that several hill stations are emerging as favorite getaways and vacation spots this holiday season. Meanwhile, routes that are seeing the highest traffic are- Manali-Delhi, Kasol-Delhi, Shimla-Delhi, Haridwar-Delhi, Rishikesh-Delhi, Dharamshala-Delhi, Dehradun-Delhi, Nainital-Delhi and Agra-Delhi.

Prakash Sangam, CEO of redBus said, "With the rise in bus ticket bookings across Delhi, we want to highlight the vital role of bus transportation in facilitating accessible travel. As a ticketing platform, we strongly encourage passengers to book their tickets in advance to avoid last-minute issues."

Stating the necessity for bus services to meet the rise in demand, Sangam added, "The data underscores the critical necessity of bus travel to meet the increased demand during this important period and the growing trend of Indians indulging in leisure travel."

The Delhi government has instructed all private schools in the capital city to declare summer vacation until June 30 with immediate effect, following the IMD's prediction of severe heatwave conditions.

"All the Heads of Schools of DoE were directed to observe Summer Vacation from 11.05.2024 (Sunday) to 30.06.2024 (Sunday) for the Academic Year 2024-25. However, it has been observed that some of the government-aided and unaided recognised private schools are still open during ongoing severe heat waves. All these schools are advised to close schools for summer vacation with immediate effect," a circular released by the Delhi government read.