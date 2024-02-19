'Rejected': Farmers' body turns down govt's MSP plan, Delhi march resumes on Feb 21

Farmer leaders on Monday rejected Centre's proposal over MSP, stating that it will not benefit them.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, "After the discussion of both forums, it has been decided that if you analyse, there is nothing in the government's proposal...This is not on the favour of farmers. We reject it."

The 'Dilli Chalo' march which was put on hold for two days will resume at 11 am on February 21.

A panel of three Union ministers had proposed the buying of pulses, maize and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support prices for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers.

Farmer leaders after a meeting with the ministers on Sunday had said they will discuss the government's proposal in their forums on Monday and Tuesday, and thereafter, decide the next course of action.

Talking to the media after the more than four-hour-long meeting, which commenced at 8.15 pm, Piyush Goyal said the "innovative" and "out-of-the-box" idea came up during the discussions and the farmer leaders would decide on the government's proposal by Monday morning.