Rekha Gupta gets to work after grand oath taking ceremony. Yamuna river cleaning among top 5 priorities in first 100 days

Soon after the grand event at Ramlila Maidan got over, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is at work and has her top tasks to be done within the first 100 days figured out.

On Thursday, Rekha Gupta took oath as the fourth female Chief Minister of Delhi at the historic Ramlila Ground. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, other Cabinet ministers and CMs as well as deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states.

Her top priorities include the cleaning of the Yamuna river, the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in Delhi, de-silting of roads and sewers in preparation for the monsoon season, a large-scale effort to remove garbage from Delhi's streets and corners, as well as road repairs.

These issues are likely to be discussed at the first meeting of the new cabinet today, CNN-News 18 reported. A senior BJP leader told the news outlet that the new CM and her team have been tasked to "ensure people see the difference from how AAP ran the government for over the last decade".

The leader added that the new team will work on "mission mode" to ensure that the people of Delhi experience a change in the ground situation. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, beneficiaries get free treatment up to ₹5 lakh with an additional ₹5 lakh covered by the state government.

The AAP government refused to implement the scheme, saying the national capital's existing healthcare was superior and more inclusive.

Giving a monthly aid of ₹2,500 to Delhi women is also on the top of the BJP's priority list in Delhi.

On the lines of Maharashtra, this was the saffron party's key commitment in the party's manifesto for Delhi and was designed to outdo the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) commitment of ₹2,100 per month to women.

While addressing an election rally in Dwarka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured female voters that the decision to transfer the amount would be taken in the first cabinet meeting if the BJP came to power.

Besides this, the BJP also said in its campaign that it would table the pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the first session of the Delhi assembly after the government is formed. As per reports, this is likely to mount pressure on the former AAP government and its leaders as well.