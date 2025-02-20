Delhi CM oath taking ceremony: Rekha Gupta takes oath as fourth female Chief Minister, Parvesh Verma among ministers

Rekha Gupta, a former Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president and municipal councillor, took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday. Parvesh Verma also took oath as a minister.

Besides him, Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Ashish Sood and Pankaj Singh also took oath as Cabinet ministers. Senior Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta has been appointed as the Speaker of Delhi Assembly and Mohan Bisht as the Deputy Speaker.

With this, Rekha Gupta is the fourth female CM of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj (1998), Sheila Dikshit (1998-2003, 2003-08, and 2008-13) and Atishi (September 2024-February 2025).

The ceremony, organised at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP national president JP Nadda.

CMs and deputy CMs of NDA-led states including Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), N Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan) and Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh) were also present.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath gave the mega event a miss as the UP government presented its Budget today in the state Assembly. In his place, UP Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak attended the ceremony.

After Rekha Gupta's swearing-in ceremony, PM Modi will lead an NDA meet in Delhi's Imperial Hotel. Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and other Cabinet ministers will also be present during this meeting.

Ahead of her swearing-in ceremony, Gupta assured the women of Delhi that they will get the first instalment of ₹2,500 monthly aid by March 8 on the occasion of International Women's Day.

“Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. We will definitely fulfill all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100 per cent get monetary support into their accounts by March 8,” she said.

The BJP came back to power in Delhi after a 27-year exile. In the recently conducted assembly polls, the saffron party emerged victorious on 48 of the total 70 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on the other hand, was reduced from 62 seats to 22 seats.

Congress, like the 2015 and 2020 polls, could not win a single seat this time either.