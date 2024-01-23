Republic Day 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for dress rehearsal; check details here

The Delhi Police has announced a set of traffic restrictions for Republic Day 2024 dress rehearsal in Central Delhi, the heart of the Indian capital as part of the preparations for the upcoming Republic Day celebration. As a result, certain roads and areas in Central Delhi will be temporarily closed or diverted to facilitate the rehearsal process.

The rehearsals for the Republic Day parade are conducted in advance to fine-tune the arrangements and ensure that everything runs seamlessly on the actual day. This annual event celebrates the adoption of the Indian Constitution and showcases the country's rich cultural heritage, military prowess, and achievements.

The parade, held at Rajpath in Central Delhi, attracts thousands of spectators from across the nation and the world.

To ensure the safety and security of participants, officials, and the general public, the local authorities have implemented traffic restrictions in Central Delhi. The restrictions primarily focus on the areas surrounding Rajpath, where the parade takes place.

Commuters and residents are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconvenience. They are advised to avoid the parade route from 09:30 am to 01: 00 pm.

Some of the prominent roads that will be affected by the traffic restrictions include Rajpath, Janpath, India Gate C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Ashoka Road. These roads will either be closed or have restricted access during specific hours to accommodate the parade rehearsals.

Alternative routes and diversions will be put in place to redirect the traffic flow and minimize disruptions. Additionally, parking restrictions will be enforced in and around the restricted areas.

List of alternate routes as suggested by Delhi Traffic Police:

NORTH-SOUTH CORRIDOR

- Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan- IP Flyover- Rajghat- Ring Road

- From Madarsa- Lodhi Road 'T' point- Aurobindo Marg- AIIMS Chowk- Ring Road- Dhaula Kuan- Vande Matram Marg- Shankar Road- Park Street or Mandir Marg

EAST-WEST CORRIDOR

- Ring Road- Bhairon Road- Mathura Road- Lodhi Road- Aurobindo Marg- AIIMS Chowk- Ring Road- Dhaula Kuan- Vande Matram Marg- Shankar Road- Park Street or Mandir Marg

- Ring Road- Boulevard Road- Barf Khana Chowk- Rani Jhansi Flyover- Faiz Road- Vande Matram Marg- R/A Shankar Road

- Ring Road- ISBT- Chandgi Ram Akhara- IP College- Mall Road- Azadpur- Punjabi Bagh

Will Metro be operational?

People are encouraged to use public transportation such as buses and the metro to reach their destinations in Central Delhi. The Delhi Metro, which is known for its extensive network and efficiency, can be a convenient mode of transportation during this time.

The Central Secretariat and the Udyog Bhawan stations will, however, remain shut between 05:00 am till 12:00 pm on Tuesday.

What about bus services?

Bus services will also be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), the Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT-Kashmere Gate, ISBT-Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court.

Buses from Ghaziabad for Shivaji Stadium are expected to go on National Highway-24, take the Ring Road and then terminate at Bhairon Road. Buses coming from National Highway-24 will have to take the right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT-Anand Vihar.

Those coming to the Wazirabad Bridge from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi.

