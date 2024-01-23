Ayodhya Ram Temple: Devotees reach in large numbers as mandir opens its doors after ‘pran pratishtha'

It was another historic day for the devotees as the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya opened its doors for public view. The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla was done on January 22 by PM Narendra Modi in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. More than 7,000 guests were present at the temple on Monday for the consecration ceremony.

On Tuesday, devotees lined up in the temple in large numbers since 3 am to get a glimpse of the new Ram Lalla idol on the first morning after the consecration ceremony, news agency ANI reported. The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be open to visitors during two time slots every day: from 7 AM to 11:30 AM and from 2 PM to 7 PM.

'Aarti’ timings include jagran/shringar at 6:30 am and sandhya aarti at 7:30 pm. One can obtain passes for the 'aarti' both offline and online. The offline passes are available at the camp office at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi. Devotees and visitors would require a valid government identity proof to issue the pass.

After taking part in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi expressed that the installation of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya signifies the beginning of a new era. He urged the people to not only focus on the construction of the Ram temple, but also to work towards establishing a solid, magnificent, and spiritually enlightened India for the next thousand years.

PM Modi said: "Today, our Ram has arrived. After a long wait for ages, our Ram has arrived,” PM Modi said, adding that “Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will stay in a magnificent temple.”

The consecration ceremony took place following the initial phase of the temple's construction, which was made possible by a Supreme Court ruling in 2019 regarding the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute. The Hindu litigants contended that the Babri Mosque was built on the site of a temple that commemorated the birthplace of Lord Ram. The apex court allocated an alternate site for the construction of a mosque after the 16th-century mosque was demolished by kar sevaks in 1992. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a grand Ram Temple on the Babri masjid site on August 5, 2020.

