'Respond by 7 pm': EC refuses to give extra time to Jairam Ramesh for clearing 'Amit Shah called 150 officials' claim

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has given Congress leader Jairam Ramesh time till 7 pm today to clarify his claim that Union Home Minister Amit Shah contacted 150 district magistrates and collectors before the June 4 Lok Sabha election vote count.

In a letter, ECI’s senior principal secretary Narendra N. Butolia emphasized that no district magistrate had reported any undue influence.



“Your allegation that attempts have been made to influence the District Magistrates of around 150 Parliamentary Constituencies, who are also the ROs/DEOs (Returning Officers/District Election Officers), has serious connotation and direct bearing on the sanctity of the counting process, scheduled for tomorrow. As mentioned in Commissions letter dated 02..06.2024, no DM has reported any such undue influence as alleged by you. Therefore, the Commission hereby outrightly rejects your request for time extension,” Butolia wrote.

Ramesh had sought a week's time to clear his position. On Saturday, Ramesh alleged that Shah had called up officials and that "showed how desperate the BJP was". "The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far, he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious. Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch," he tweeted.

The Election Commission said that no DM or other officials reported any "undue pressure" as alleged by Ramesh.

"You being a responsible experienced and very senior leader of a nation party, you must have made such public statement just before the day of counting based on facts, information which you believed to be true".

