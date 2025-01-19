‘Responsibility of all of us...’: Rahul Gandhi announces ‘WhiteTshirtMovement’ against economic inequality

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 19 launched a campaign against economic inequality, which will be led by the youth of India while striving for an equitable future for all.

Rahul Gandhi accused the government of ‘turning its back on the poor’ and appealed to his ‘working class colleagues’ and the youth to participate in the ‘WhiteTshirtMovement’ in large numbers.

Announcing the movement, the Congress leader in a post on X (formally Twitter) blamed the Modi government of turning back on the poor and working class. The government's entire focus is on enriching only a select few capitalists, he alleged.

आज मोदी सरकार ने ग़रीब और मेहनतकश वर्ग से अपना मुंह मोड़ लिया है और उन्हें पूरी तरह से उनके हाल पर छोड़ दिया है। सरकार का पूरा ध्यान सिर्फ़ गिने चुने पूंजीपतियों को ही और समृद्ध करने पर है।



“Due to this, inequality is constantly increasing and the condition of the workers who work hard to nourish the country is getting worse. They are forced to endure various kinds of injustice and atrocities,” he wrote.

“I n such a situation, it becomes the responsibility of all of us to raise our voices together to get them justice and rights. With this thought in mind, we are starting #WhiteTshirtMovement. I appeal to my youth and working class friends to participate in this movement with great enthusiasm. To join this campaign and for detailed information related to it, visit this link - https://whitetshirt.in/home/hin. Or give a missed call on this number – 9999812024,” read his post.

According to the campaign’s website, a white T-shirt ‘isn’t just a piece of cloth'; it symbolises the campaign’s five guiding principles: Compassion, unity, non-violence, equality and progress for all.

The white T-shirt is a call for ‘just and unified India’ and honours the spirit of Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the website noted.

A century ago, Mahatma Gandhi began his political journey in Champaran, Bihar, where British companies exploited local farmers by forcing them into indigo farming with no say or security. Today, we see a similar pattern as a few corporations monopolise platform work, denying workers fair treatment and security, the campaign page says.