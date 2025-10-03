'Result of Pak's oppressive approach, constant plundering of resources': MEA on POK unrest

India has sharply criticised Pakistan over the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), attributing the turmoil to Islamabad's heavy-handed policies. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that reports from the region highlight severe brutalities by Pakistani forces against civilians.

In light of these developments, India has called for the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for human rights abuses in POK, a region currently experiencing one of its most significant upheavals in recent history.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal remarked, "We have seen reports of protests in several areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, including brutalities by Pakistani forces on innocent civilians."

"We believe that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive approach and systemic plundering of resources from these territories... Pakistan must be held accountable for its horrific human rights violations," he further said.

The unrest in POK has now entered its fifth consecutive day, with demonstrators demanding political reforms, economic subsidies, and the abolition of 12 assembly seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees.

These protests, originally spearheaded by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), have evolved into broader discontent against alleged military excesses, sparking solidarity protests in Pakistani cities such as Islamabad and Karachi.

In a move to quell tensions, a negotiating committee formed by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government arrived in Muzaffarabad, aiming to engage with JKJAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir. Despite these efforts, the region remains tense, with markets and shops closed and communication disruptions due to the shutdown of mobile and internet services.

India has reiterated that POK is an integral part of its territory, reinforcing its stance following increased hostilities in May. The Indian government has made it clear that future dialogues with Pakistan will prioritise the return of POK.

Simultaneously, Pakistani authorities have indirectly blamed Indian influence for the unrest, with Pakistani minister Ahsan Iqbal cautioning protesters against actions that could "benefit our enemy country."