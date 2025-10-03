'If Pak wants to exist on map...': Army chief signals ‘decisive response’ over Sir Creek provocation

A day after Air Chief Marshal AP Singh revealed details of Pakistan’s losses in the recent military stand-off, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued a stern warning, saying India will not exercise the same restraint it did during Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at Anupgarh in Rajasthan, Dwivedi declared, “This time we will not maintain the restraint that we did in Operation Sindoor 1.0… this time we will do something that Pakistan will have to think whether it wants to be in geography or not.” He also urged Pakistan to end state-sponsored terrorism.

The Army chief said, “The motive behind my visit here was to see our preparedness if Operation Sindoor 2.0 takes place...I am confident that if we get the chance, we are fully prepared...Whenever we get an opportunity, you would definitely head towards a positive result and the results would be in our favour.”

The warning closely echoed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks a day earlier. The minister had cautioned Islamabad against misadventure in the Sir Creek sector, a disputed 96-km tidal estuary between Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch and Pakistan. “If Pakistan dares to act in the Sir Creek sector, the reply will be so strong that it will change both history and geography,” the minister said, adding that Pakistan’s recent military build-up in the area “reveals its intentions.”

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted nine terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and deep inside Pakistani territory in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. Over 100 terrorists were reportedly killed in the precision strikes, which avoided civilian casualties or conventional military targets. India later shared evidence of the destroyed infrastructure with the international community to prevent Pakistan from denying the operation’s impact.

General Dwivedi told Indian troops to remain combat-ready, hinting at further action if provoked. “Please be fully prepared. God willing, you will get another opportunity very soon. All the best,” he said.

On the same day, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh disclosed that Indian forces had downed four to five Pakistani fighter jets, including F-16s and JF-17s, during the operation. He also said a high-value asset — likely an airborne early warning and control aircraft — was destroyed.

The May strikes brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war, before a ceasefire was agreed on May 10 after Pakistani commanders requested an end to the offensive.