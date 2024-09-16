RG Kar case: Senior doctors allege ‘tampering of evidence’ in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College on Monday alleged tampering of evidence in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case. Addressing a press conference, they reiterated their demand for a live streaming of the meeting between them and the West Bengal government.

"We condemn all such heinous crimes. This crime is a fallout of the nexus between West Bengal government and health department officials," said one of the doctors, alleging tampering of evidence.

Related Articles

This comes as Mamata Banerjee government invited the protesting junior doctors for the “fifth and final time” for talks to end the impasse in the case. Two days ago the dialogue failed to take off over the disagreement on live-streaming of the meeting.

The protesting doctors have been asked to reach CM Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat at 5 pm on Monday.

Chief secretary Manoj Pant said he hoped good sense will prevail. He said there would be no live-streaming or videography of the meeting as the matter is still subjudice before the Supreme Court. Instead, the minutes of the meeting will be recorded and signed by both the parties, he said.

Responding to the mail, the agitating doctors said they will discuss among themselves and then announce their decision whether to attend the meeting. Junior doctors of the state-run hospital have been on cease work in protest against the rape-murder of a doctor in the facility on August 9.

Banerjee on Saturday made a surprise visit to the site where junior doctors were protesting and assured them that their demands would be addressed, asking them to come for talks, but the proposed meeting fell through with the protesters claiming that they were asked to leave unceremoniously after waiting for three hours at the gates of CM's residence.

After the protesters refused to enter Banerjee's residence due to the government's rejection of their demand for a live telecast, she came out to appeal to the doctors to join the talks and urged them not to insult her, and promised them that a signed copy of the minutes of the meeting would be given.

