RG Kar doctor case: CBI charges accused Sanjay Roy with ’murder, rape’ in chargesheet

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against the main accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case accusing him of ‘murder and rape’.

Roy has been charged with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital on August 9. However, there is no mentions of gang rape, according to reports.

According to her post-mortem report, the victim had been raped and murdered. Her autopsy revealed 25 internal and external injuries to her body.

Roy was a civil volunteer of the Kolkata police. He would frequent the hospital. On August 10, Sanjay Roy was seen in CCTV footage entering the seminar room at 4.03 am. He came out of the room after around half an hour.

Meanwhile, the 'fast-unto-death' by junior doctors demanding justice for the murdered woman medic of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace safety intensified on Sunday as more healthcare professionals joined the protest.

The junior medics started their indefinite hunger strike on Saturday night after the state government missed the 24-hour deadline of fulfilling their demands.

(This is a developing story, please follow for more updates)